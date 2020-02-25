It looks likes injury will end Mullen's season

It looks like Kilkenny will have to plan without the services of Adrian Mullen for the 2020 season.

The current young Hurler of the Year picked up an injury during Sunday's drawn National Hurling League clash against Clare, and early indications are that the Shamrocks Ballyhale man may have damaged a cruciate ligament.

Mullen, who will celebrate his 21st birthday in March, returned to the Kilkenny team on Sunday following a five week break. He was rested after helping Shamrocks to victory in the All-Ireland club senior championship.

Mullen was flying at wing-forward during the game and scored two points before he picked up the injury in the 21st minute. Kilkenny management weren't sure after the match how the player received the injury, or the extent of the problem, but indications now are that it might be a cruciate problem.

Mullen joined the Kilkenny senior panel in 2019. To date he has won two Kilkenny senior championships and two All-Ireland club titles.