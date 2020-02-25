Who will win the big prize in Kilkenny soccer? Draw made for opening round of the McCalmont Cup
McCalmont Cup champions Evergreen A will play St John's in the opening round of this year's competition
The draw for the opening round of the McCalmont Cup has delivered some interesting battles.
The pick of the bunch will see Thomastown United A, who are battling for the spoils in the Premier Division, take on high-flying city side Newpark A in the opening round of the 2020 competition.
Newpark will be hoping to continue on what has been an impressive campaign as they look to give Gary Maher’s side a real test. Newpark made the last 32 of the Leinster Junior Cup, and also reached the last 16 of the FAI Junior Cup. They are also in the semi-finals of the Maher Shield and are on a promotion charge in Division One.
Some other tasty ties to look forward to are the meeting of Deen Celtic and Callan United, while Tullaroan have a local derby with Freshford Town. Champions Evergreen A will start the defence of their title at home to St John’s.
McCalmont Cup Draw
Evergreen A v St John’s
Paulstown 06 v Bridge United A
Stoneyford United v Thomastown United B
Deen Celtic v Callan United
Tullaroan v Freshford Town
Thomastown United A v Newpark A
Clover United B v Freebooters A
River Rangers v Evergreen C
Castlewarren Celtic v Evergreen 46
Ormonde Villa v Clover United A
Newpark B v Lions
Evergreen B v Highview Athletic A
Highview Athletic B v Brookville
Bridge United B v East End United
Byes: Freebooters B, Fort Rangers.
