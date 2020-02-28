Padraig Walsh returns to the Kilkenny defence to face Laois

Kilkenny continue the policy of rotating players when they go in search of a victory over Laois in Division 1B of the National Hurling League on Sunday that would drive them through to the quarter-finals.

Manager Brian Cody and his selectors have made six changes from the team that started against Clare last week when the Cats played a battling draw against the unbeaten table toppers.

Former All-Star Padraig Walsh returns for his first match of the season. He will take over at center-back from Paddy Deegan, who has been rested.

Tommy Walsh, James Maher, Martin Keoghan, Eoin Cody and Ger Aylward also come into the starting XV as Conor Browne, Cillian Buckley, John Donnelly and Richie Hogan drop out, while injuries rules out Adrian Mullen.

The game will be played at UPMC Nowlan Park (2pm) after Laois requested that the match be switched from O’Moore Park.

Kilkenny (SH v Laois) - D. Brennan; T. Walsh, H. Lawlor, C.Wallace; C. Delaney, P. Walsh, D. Mullen; R. Leahy, J. Maher; M. Keoghan, E. Cody, A. Murphy; B.Ryan, W. Walsh, G. Aylward.

Subs - J. Holden, C. Browne, E. Morrissey, M. Carey, M. Cody, T. Kenny, B. Sheehan, L. Scanlon, J. Bergin, S. Walsh, A. Nolan.

For more on Kilenny People sport read here.