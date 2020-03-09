BREAKING: Kilkenny win toss to stage League quarter-final
Kilkenny will enjoy home advantage in Sunday’s Allianz National Hurling League quarter-final against neighbours, Waterford.
The counties were thrown together following the five preliminary round games, and following a toss for venue this morning, Kilkenny won and the tie will be played at UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday (2pm).
Wexford won the toss for venue for the second quarter-final tie. They will host Galway on Saturday.
Limerick and Clare are through to the semi-finals.
For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on