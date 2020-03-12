All Kilkenny basketball fixtures and events postponed

All basketball fixtures in Kilkenny have been postponed until further notice.

Local leagues, adult and underage, have responded to the statement from Basketball Ireland calling for the postponement, as the national body informed all their affiliated leagues and clubs that further updates will follow. The NBA in the United States has also suspended its league

The statement concluded

We understand that this decision will result in inconvenience and disappointment to many players, coaches, officials, volunteers and supporters, particularly at this time when various competitions are reaching their concluding stages. However, we are sure that all will understand that the decision is taken in the best interests, not just of the basketball community, but also family, friends and the wider community.

The situation is rapidly changing and we will continue to monitor developments on a day-to- day basis. Further updates will be issued on a regular basis over the coming weeks.