Kilkenny GAA club O'Loughlin Gaels cancels dinner dance

A Kilkenny city GAA celebration is the latest event to fall foul of health related cancellations.

The O'Loughlin Gaels Dinner Dance and Medal Presentation night was to have taken place this Friday night.

However, last night the club released a statement on Twitter to say the event is cancelled.

"It has been decided to postpone Friday's Dinner Dance in order not to impinge on our more vulnerable members' enjoyment of our celebrations.

"A new date will be announced when risk of contracting coronavirus has subsided."

Tickets will be refunded on Friday, March 20, between 8.30pm and 9.30pm, the club said.