The proposed schedule for Kilkenny senior hurling games if.............

The Kilkenny GAA Master fixtures booklet has been distributed to clubs outlining the proposed schedule of matches for the 2020 season which is due to begin in April.

The entire season, however, will be dictated by other matters, namely the Coronavirus, and policy from Government and the HSE.

The proposed programme for senior games is:

Group A

Round 1

Fixtures - James Stephens v Shamrocks Ballyhale in UPMC Nowlan Park, Saturday, April 4 (4pm)

Danesfort v Bennettsbridge in Páirc Sheamus Stiophán, Saturday, April 4 (12.30pm)

Tullaroan v Mullinavat in UPMC Nowlan Park, Saturday, April 4 (2pm)

Round 2

Shamrocks Ballyhale v Tullaroan in Dunnamaggin, Sunday, April 19 (3.15pm)

Mullinavat v Danesfort in Páirc na Seamrog, Sunday, April 19 (12.30pm)

Bennettsbridge v James Stephens in Gowran, Sunday, April 19 (6pm)

Group B

Round 1

O’Loughlin Gaels v Clara in Bennettsbridge, Sunday, April 5 (2.45pm)

Dicksboro v Rower-Inistioge in Thomastown, Sunday, April 5 (12.30pm)

Erin’s Own (Castlecomer) v Graigue-Ballycallan in Páirc Lachtain, Sunday, April 5 (5pm).

Round 2

Clara v Erin’s Own in Muckalee, Sunday, April 19 (6pm)

Graigue-Ballycallan v Dicksboro in Tullaroan, Saturday, April 18 (3.30pm)

Rower-Inistioge v O’Loughlin Gaels in Inistioge, Saturday, April 18 (1pm)

Round 3

In Group A, match on Tuesday, May 19 (Bennettsbridge v Shamrocks Ballyhale) and Wednesday, May 20 (Danesfort v Tullaroan; Mullinavat v James Stephens).

Group B, games on Tuesday, May 19.

Round 4

August 28 (Friday), 29 (Saturday) and 30 (Sunday).

Round 5

Saturday, September 5 (all games 12.30pm)

League final, Sunday, September 20 in UPMC Nowlan Park (finish on the day)

Shield final, Sunday, September 20 in UPMC Nowlan Park (finish on the day)

Senior hurling championship

Round 1 - Sunday, September 20 (finish on the day)

Quarter-finals - Sunday, September 27 (finish on the day)

Semi-finals - Sunday, October 11 in UPMC Nowlan Park (extra time if necessary)

County final - Sunday, October 25 in UPMC Nowlan Park (extra time if necessary)

Relegation final - no date fixed (ET if necessary).

