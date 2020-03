The proposed plan for the Kilkenny junior league/championship is up in the air

No one at any level has any idea when sport will resume in Ireland, but Kilkenny County Board have made their plans for a restart, which they hope will be next month.

The following is the planned schedule for the junior hurling league/championship:

Group A

Round 1

Fixtures - Barrow Rangers v Windgap in Paulstown, Sunday, April 5 (1pm)

Cloneen v Mooncoin in Cloneen, Sunday, April 5 (2pm)

Kilmacow v Galmoy in Kilmacow, Sunday, April 5 (2pm)

Round 2

Mooncoin v Kilmacow in Mooncoin, Saturday, April 11 (1pm).

Galmoy v Barrow Rangers in Galmoy, Saturday, April 11 (3pm).

Windgap v Slieverue in Windgap, Saturday April 11 (3pm).

Group B

Round 1

Conahy Shamrocks v Piltown in Jenkinstown on Saturday, April 4 (6pm)

Emeralds (Urlingford) v Graignamanagh in Urlingford on Saturday, April 4 (6pm)

Blacks and Whites v Tullogher Rosbercon in Tom Walsh Park on Saturday, April 4 (6pm).

Round 2

Piltown v Blacks and Whites in Piltown on Saturday, April 18 (2pm)

Tullogher-Rosbercon v Emeralds in Tullogher on Sunday, April 19 (1pm)

Graignamanagh v Conahy Shamrocks in Dr Tierney Park on Sunday, April 19 (3pm).

Section A League final, 1st Group A v 1st in Group B (finish on the day). No date set.

Section B

JJ Kavanagh JHL (Section B, second teams from senior club), first round

Clara v Dicksboro in Clara on Saturday, April 11 (6pm)

James Stephens v Shamrocks Ballyhale in Páirc Sheamuis Stiophán on Saturday, April 11 (6pm)

Rower-Inistioge v St Patrick’s in Inistioge on Saturday, April 11 (6pm).

Round 2

Shamrocks Ballyhale v Rower-Inistioge in Ballyhale on Saturday, May 23 (7pm)

St Patrick’s v Clara in Ballyragget on Saturday, May 23 (7pm)

Dicksboro v Erin’s Own in Palmerstown on Saturday, May 23 (7pm)

Section B League final: First team v Second team (finish on day). No date set.

