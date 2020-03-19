Suggested schedule for Kilkenny intermediate games, but Coronavirus will dictate

The progamme of games in the Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Kilkenny intermediate hurling league/championship has been laid out by the Fixtures Committee of the GAA.

The future start up of sport will be dictated by health issues and Government policy, but the schedule outlined to clubs by the County Board is:

Group A

Round 1

St Martin’s (Muckalee) v John Lockes (Callan) in Palmerstown, Sunday, April 5 (5pm)

Glenmore v Carrickshock in Mullinavat, Saturday, April 4 (6pm)

Lisdowney v Fenians (Johnstown) in Urlingford, Sunday, April 5 (12.15pm).

Round 2

John Lockes v Lisdowney in Palmerstown, Sunday, April 19 (3pm)

Fenians v Glenmore in Bennettsbridge, Saturday, April 18 (3.30pm)

Carrickshock v St Martin’s in Páirc Sheamuis Stiophán (1pm).

Group B

Round 1

O’Loughlin Gaels v Thomastown in Gowran, Saturday, April 4 (6pm)

St Patrick’s (Ballyragget) v Young Irelands (Gowran) in St John’s Park, Sunday, April 4 (12 noon).

Dunnamaggin v St Lachtain’s (Freshford) in Tom Ryall Park, Saturday, April 4 (6pm)

Round 2

Thomastown v Dunnamaggin in Danesfort, Saturday, April 18 (12.30pm)

St Lachtain’s v St Patrick’s in Freshford, Sunday, April 4 (6pm)

Young Irelands v O’Loughlin Gaels in Clara, Sunday, April 4 (1pm)

Round 3

In Group A, matches on Friday, May 8 (Fenians v St Martin’s); Sunday, May 17 (Carrickshock v John Lockes) and Wednesday, May 20 (Glenmore v Lisdowney).

In Group B - all games on Wednesday, May 20

Round 4

August 29 and 30

Round 5

Saturday, September 5 (all games 5.30pm).

League final - Sunday, September 13 in UPMC Nowlan Park (finish on the day)

Shield final - Sunday, September 13 in UPMC Nowlan Park (finish on the day)

Intermediate hurling championship

Round 1 - Sunday, September 13 (finish on the day)

Quarter-finals - Sunday, September 26 (finish on the day)

Semi-finals - Sunday, October 4 in UPMC Nowlan Park (extra time if necessary)

County final - Sunday, October 18 in UPMC Nowlan Park (extra time if necessary)

Relegation final - no date fixed (extra time if necessary).

