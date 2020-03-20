Callan golfers keep in the swing of things

The Callan golf club ladies played a 12-hole stableford on March 3. The winner with 21 points was Berna Walsh. Second was Claire Henriques.

The nine-hole competition was won by Patsy Murphy with 10 points.

The winner of the senior ladies nine-hole event on March 5 was Mary D Grace. Mary Lanigan was second.

The ladies are running the ‘Get into Golf’ programme again this year. An information and registration evening is scheduled for April 21 (7pm).

MEN: In April there will be a ‘Get into Golf’ event aimed at new members. All welcome. More news to follow.

The winner on Wednesday, March 4 with 27 points was John Ryan, who won €50. The Wednesday singles on March 11 was won with 26 points by Bernard Moore, with a prize of €50. There was only one two on the day from Jimmy Dunne for €20.

For the Spring League, the rule is that cards not entered in the shop will not include in the score in the League table. The standard competition entry of €6 applies and must be paid in the Shop.

GREAT TURN OUT: There was a great turn out for golf over the weekend. The overall winner was James Holden with 28 points (€70). Second was Benny McGuire on 27 points (last nine) for a prize of €50. Third was Jeff Lynch with 27 points (€30).

There was one winner in the two's club, Tom Walsh (Hugginstown), on the 4th, winning €50.

There was another good turnout on Saturday and Sunday, March 15 and 16, when the winner was Diarmuid Aylward with 25 points (count back) for a prize of €70. Second was Francis Wall with 25 points (€50) and third was Johnny Kennedy with 24 points (count back) for €30.

There was one winner of the two's club on the 4th, Cathal Byrne (€40).

BORRIS

Results, two-person team competition, Borris GC, March 15: 1 James Todd (10) & Ger Gahan (9), 66pts; 2 Brendan Kiernan (11) & Kevin Ryan (14), 64pts; 3 Paul Kielthy (10) & Edward Holden (13), 63pts (B9).

SINGLES: Results, weekly nine-hole singles: 1 John Foley (12), 22pts; 2 Dermot Maher (21), 21pts (L6); 3 Jim Kielthy (12), 21pts (L6).

LADIES: Results, ladies 16-hole competition, March 12: 1 Margaret Collins (12), 27pts; 2 Linda Donohue (20), 26pts; 3 Bridie Galavan (20), 25pts.

Results, ladies 12-hole competition, March 5: 1 Liz Sheehan (25), 23; 2 Niamh Connolly (16), 21; 3 Mary Quirke (17), 20.

