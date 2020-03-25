Good news for Graignamanagh as Highview Athletic's plans get green light

While games may have stopped it’s all systems go for one Kilkenny & District League club.

Progressive Highview Athletic took a huge step towards their dream of a top class football home when they were granted planning permission for a major transformation of their Graignamanagh grounds.

ALL-WEATHER

The club have learned that their application to change the existing grass pitch to an all-weather synthetic pitch has been successful. Along with the pitch, works will include the installation of new fencing and mesh along perimeter, as well as the installation of lighting to the existing pitch with all associated site works at Harristown.

BETTER STRUCTURE

The move is a huge plus for the club, who have steadily worked to provide a better structure for all teams from under-age to junior in recent years.

Such work bore fruit when the club’s junior A team were promoted back to the Premier Division. They lifted silverware after that, winning the Maher Shield in 2019, when they beat local rivals Thomastown United 1-0 in the final thanks to a Shane Ralph goal.