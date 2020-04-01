Kilkenny hurler Richie Leahy makes Rising Stars Team of the Year

Kilkenny senior hurler Richie Leahy has made the grade after winning a place on the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Team of the Year.

The Rower-Inistioge player featured on the IT Carlow team who made the Fitzgibbon Cup final, was selected for his performances throughout the Electric Ireland Higher Education championship.

This year’s Higher Education Hurling season showcased incredible skill and was a wonderful advertisement for these prestigious competitions with UCC winning back-to-back titles overcoming IT Carlow, whom also contested the final of the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup, in the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup Final.

In the Electric Ireland Ryan Cup, Garda College gained promotion to next year’s Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup by defeating Ulster University in the Final.

Due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, Electric Ireland, together with the GAA Higher Education Committee have cancelled the 2020 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Awards Ceremony and will not bring players, coaches and their families together to celebrate this achievement. Both organisations remain committed to celebrate some of the most consistent performers throughout the 2020 competitions, many of whom are the GAA’s brightest Rising Stars as well as recognising the Player of the Year.

Shane Kingston, a member of Cork’s senior hurling team, was named this year’s Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Star Hurling Player of the Year. The Douglas club man was a consistent threat to opposition teams and scored four great points in the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup Final as he claimed his second Fitzgibbon Cup medal and title.

Following the defence of their Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon crown, UCC dominate this year’s Team of the Year with no fewer than seven Rising Star representatives. Following their impressive run to the final, IT Carlow have four representatives on this year’s team. Beaten semi-finalists, DCU DÉ and Mary Immaculate College make up the rest of the team with three and two representatives respectively.

Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars 2020 Hurling Team of the Year

Oisin Foley - DCU DÉ, Crossabeg Ballymurn, Wexford

Shane Reck - IT Carlow, Oylegate Glenbrien, Wexford

Robert Downey - UCC, Glen Rovers, Cork

Eanna McBride - Mary Immaculate, J.K Brackens, Tipperary

Paddy O Loughlin - UCC, Kilmallock, Limerick

Conor Burke - DCU DÉ, St. Vincent’s, Dublin

Mark Coleman - UCC, Blarney, Cork

Darragh Fitzgibbon - UCC, Charleville, Cork

Richie Leahy - IT Carlow, Rower Inistioge, Kilkenny

Rory O Connor - DCU DÉ, St. Martin's, Wexford

Shane Conway - UCC, Lixnaw, Kerry

Cathal Dunbar - IT Carlow, Naomh Éanna, Wexford

Chris Nolan - IT Carlow, Mount Leinster Rangers, Carlow

Shane Kingston - UCC, Douglas, Cork

Tim O Mahony - Mary Immaculate, Newtownshandrum, Cork