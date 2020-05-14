Kilkenny Golf Club to reopen from Monday

Kilkenny Golf Club have announced the resumption of golf for all members from Monday.

The following are the club's main protocols for the resumption of golf. The Special Committee will issue a more comprehensive set of guidelines later this week.

These protocols are prepared with the intention of members being able to play in a safe and controlled environment and in full compliance with Government & Health Authorities guidelines.

These procedures will be under constant review and depend on all members adhering to and respecting them and subject to evolving recommendations from the authorities.

Only three balls are allowed during this first phase of return to noncompetitive golf.

Bookings must be made via the BRS system, between the hours of 8.15am and 8.15pm.

Reservations will be at 14 minutes intervals.

Members must travel independently or may do so with another member of their household.

Reservations for golf, from Monday to Friday only, will become available from 5.30pm this Friday.

Details for Saturday and Sunday golf will be notified shortly.

Members are only allowed to book ONE round of golf during this time frame.

All golf must commence from the first hole.

Only named golfers can play at the allotted time.

In the event of not being able to play, golfers must remove their name from the timesheet. They may not nominate another person to play.

Players may avail of a second round by checking the time sheet for the following day at 6pm. If there is an empty slot they may avail of it.

Players should only arrive at the club 10 minutes prior to their appointed time.

The locker rooms will be closed and golfers should change in their cars.

If they have not already collected their clubs players must seek help from the Pro Shop.

All equipment, clothes and footwear must be taken home after tee round of golf.

There will be no bar or catering facilities available.

The toilets will be accessible.

Players without internet access may phone the office to make a booking.