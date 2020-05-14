Popular Kilkenny event Rith Beo all set to go virtual for 2020

The real event may have been called off, but there’s no stopping the organisers of Rith Beo from going virtual!

This year’s event, which was due to be held on May 24, was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, organisers have decided to stage the race as a virtual event, so people all over the world can take part.

Ultimately the race is about bringing the community together while enduring this lockdown; to give the children and wider community a common purpose and togetherness and to have some fun. The race can be run on a treadmill, around the garden or along any trail, road or field (within lockdown guidelines). It can be completed over any part of the weekend from Friday morning until Sunday night.

In order to take part people can download the Strava app onto your mobile and join the Rith Beo club and then either use their phone or sync their smart watch to the app in order to track the time and route. If this is not possible photos can also be uploaded to the Rith Beo Facebook page.

To access the Strava link click here

An annual fundraiser for Gaelscoil Osraí, this year’s race has a voluntary GoFundMe page set up to receive donations in honour of Mr Michael O’Grady. Michael was husband to muinteoir Prionsiasa and father to Muireann. A talented musician, money raised on the GoFundMe page will be split equally between a music programme for Gaelscoil Osrai and PSPA Ireland.

Organisers fully intend to run the race over its normal route as soon as restrictions are lifted.