Kilkenny's cocooning golfers are welcome to get back out on the course

The following is the latest directive from Alan Kelly, Communications Manager with the GUI.

This relates to golf clubs in the Republic of Ireland only.

Cocooning & Golf

Simon Harris TD, Minister for Health, has confirmed that over 70s can play golf provided that they observe overarching public health guidelines. Thus, people who are cocooning are not prohibited from playing golf.

For information on cocooning, please see www.hse.ie

Travel Restriction

May we remind you that our sport will continue to be in the spotlight during the easing of restrictions in the early Phases of the Government’s Roadmap and we would urge you to continue to remind your members of the ongoing need to fully comply with public health advice and measures, including the overarching travel restriction (currently 5km), which applies to the whole population, including golfers.

Given the benefits of our game to health and wellbeing, provided that we can maintain high levels of compliance, our golf courses will provide a much-needed outlet to members, and in later Phases to visitors, as restrictions are gradually eased.

Protocols

Members are once again reminded to re-read the protocols as laid down by the Government and Kilkenny GC.

These Protocols are prepared with the intention of members being able to play in a safe and controlled environment and in full compliance with Government & Health Authorities guidelines.

These procedures will be under constant review and depend on all members adhering to and respecting them and subject to evolving recommendations from the authorities.

Course News

Members are reminded, that during this period of no divot mix sand bags, to replace their divots every time, including those from their practice swing.

Pitch marks should be repaired immediately.

Reservations

Members are reminded, once again, that they may only book one round of golf from Tuesday to Friday by logging on to the BRS system on Friday evenings at 5.30pm.

Weekend golf on Saturday, Sunday and Monday becomes available on the BRS each Wednesday evening at 5.30pm.

If one of the three members on a line is not, for one reason or another, able to play, his name must be removed immediately to allow those on the waiting list to get a game.

You are not allowed to leave the unavailable players name on the list and offer it to a colleague.

Only named members will be allowed to play.