Rás na mBan organisers keep plans for Kilkenny 2020 event in gear

The country may be in a sporting lockdown, but plans are gathering pace for the 2020 Rás na mBan 2020.

Ireland's only women's international stage race, this premier five-day event is still on course to take over Kilkenny from September 2 to 6. Taking in Kilkenny's beautiful scenery, top international riders from Europe and beyond compete against the best riders in Ireland for the coveted title.

While any chance of the race taking place are entirely contingent on the opening up of sporting activity in Ireland, the Organising Committee have continued to hold virtual meetings during the current restrictions and are continuing to operate on the basis that the 15th edition of the race will take place this September.

Cycling Ireland are currently preparing a strategy for a return to organised outdoor activity in line with the Irish government’s phased easing of lockdown restrictions.

"The committee is also preparing contingency plans should the return to racing be delayed beyond September and we’ll advise of any alterations to the schedule should they be required," said race organisers. "We recognise that it’s tough to make plans in these uncertain times and we’ll aim to give at least a month’s notice of the race’s go/no-go situation.

"Rest assured, we’re committed to the continuity of Ireland’s top international stage race," they added. "We’ll be back racing when it’s safe to do so."