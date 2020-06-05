Fourballs on the menu for Kilkenny golfers as restrictions will be eased around the county

Monday will see the start of Phase two for the return of sport in Ireland and golf in particular.

Along with the existing protocols it is expected that the current travel restrictions of 5k, will be increased to 20k.

Fourballs will be permitted, at 14 minute intervals, with next Monday's time sheet at Kilkenny GC adjusted to reflect this. While Phase Two will allow members to bring a visitor, it is the club’s intention to give priority to its members for the immediate future.

Club competitions are permitted and the club’s intention is that the first of these will be a four person team event to be held from June 13 to 15.

Bookings for all golf will be via the BRS system, with timesheets available on Friday and Wednesday at 5.30pm. Members are requested to not turn up more than 10 minutes before their tee time. The above are only guideline at the moment and are subject to the Government’s approval of Phase Two.

The Club’s Special Covid Committee will issue a more comprehensive guide to Phase Two protocols later in the week.

PROTOCOLS: Members are advised to read the new protocols as laid down in Phase Two by the Government and Kilkenny GC.

These protocols are prepared with the intention of members being able to continue to play in a safe and controlled environment and in full compliance with Government & Health Authorities guidelines.

These procedures will be under constant review and depend on all members adhering to and respecting them and subject to evolving recommendations from the authorities.

COURSE NEWS: Members are reminded, that during this period of no divot mix sand bags, to replace their divots every time, including those from their practice swing.

Pitch marks should be repaired immediately.

RESERVATIONS: Members are reminded, once again, that they may only book one round of golf from Tuesday to Friday by logging on to the BRS system on Friday evenings at 5.30pm.

Weekend golf on Saturday, Sunday and Monday becomes available on the BRS each Wednesday evening at 5.30pm.

If one of the four members on a line is not, for one reason or another, able to play his name must be removed immediately to allow those on the waiting list to get a game.

You are not allowed to leave the unavailable players name on the list and offer it to a colleague.

Only named members will be allowed to play.

MARSHALS: The role of the Marshall will continue for the foreseeable future.

It is their responsibility to ensure that golfers adhere to the guidelines as set out by the club.

There will be a large number of golfers who have not yet had a game of golf and they should read up on the protocols already in place.

Members should not be offended if a marshal asks for their name or advises players on the speed of play.

Members using the practice ground will be required to give their name and time of arrival to the Marshals.

This is in line with the need for traceability.

PRO SHOP CORNER: Under the protocols of Phase Two, the Pro shop is scheduled to open from Monday. Full details of any restrictions will be confirmed later this week.