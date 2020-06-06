KIlkenny Tennis club is back in full swing as Archersfield courts see first action in months

After two months of closure, Kilkenny Lawn Tennis Club officially reopened its gates for play.

Thanks must go to the Covid Committee of Helen Fitzgerald (captain), Rena O’Connor, Brian Doyle and Ivan Powell (vice-captain), along with other volunteers and committee members, who put a trojan amount of work into preparation of the club and courts for play. They have ensured that members are able to adhere to the guidelines that have been set in place by Tennis Ireland to ensure the safety of all members.

The new booking system is working well, following a few initial changes. It is user-friendly and allows members to book a slot from 9.30am to 9.30pm daily to play either doubles or singles.

Bookings have to be made by 9pm of the previous evening. For doubles matches, each pairing must be from the same household.

The over 70 population are also being catered for. These valuable members can now access the courts too through the booking system. Junior players can also book online and can play anytime during the day up to 6pm. A parent or guardian must be onsite for the duration of the under-18s players’ game. All players must use the hand sanitiser on entering and on leaving the court, and are encouraged to use their own tennis balls. No sharing of equipment is allowed and members must refrain from physical contact, with the familiar shake of hands, or embrace across the net on completion of a match being prohibited.

All of these measures are enabling club members to be in the lucky position to play the game they love. Patience, is encouraged as it is a new and challenging time for all.

From Monday (June 8), coaching will be allowed in the club.

Private or semi-private bookings can be made with the club coaches. This is great news going forward. Brian Doyle is keeping his fingers crossed that his four annual tennis camps may take place in some form later on in the summer! There are currently no group sessions, squads or academy groups taking part. The club awaits further guidance on this.

Membership is now due, with members encouraged to pay subscriptions online. In the meantime, the club hopes members stay safe and enjoy their games of tennis during this period of tennis-friendly weather.