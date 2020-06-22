Kells Kings Charity Cycle will go ahead … with a difference!

The 9th Annual Kells Kings Charity Cycle will go ahead in July … with a difference!

All funds raised will go to Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre which is based in Walkin St in Kilkenny city. Cois Nore provides compassionate, practical and emotional support for people and their families who are dealing with the challenges of a cancer diagnosis. The service covers all areas of the County and all services are provided free of charge.



Due to Covid-19, the planned cycle in Kells later in the summer has been cancelled and the Kells Kings committee have been busy planning an alternative cycling event for 2020. So the Kells Kings Virtual Cycle will take place between 18th and 25th July and will be a virtual cycling challenge across Europe and maybe even the world! All cyclists are asked to get on their bikes and support this great event and for the first time organisers are calling on runners and walkers to take part too, as every distance will count as the Kells Kings make their way across the world!



All you have to do is donate on the iDonate page “Kells Kings Virtual Cycle”, complete a cycle, run or walk, send a photo of your distance on your Fitbit or Strava to the Kells Kings Facebook page and nominate others to do the same. Organisers will mark a virtual location on the map every evening showing the combined distance travelled for that day.



Sponsorship is available to local businesses and all you have to do is make a donation of your choice. This will give your business a high level of exposure including your company logo on our Cois Nore and Kells Kings websites, Instagram and Facebook pages. For further details on sponsorship, contact Lisa at 085 8782356.



“During this challenging time for everyone, we at Cois Nore are committed to continue to provide our vital support services to anyone affected by cancer. The outbreak of coronavirus is having a huge impact on our ability to raise the money we need to continue providing this vital support. The money raised from the Kells Kings Charity Cycle each year makes a huge difference to Cois Nore and in particular this year, when we have had to cancel so many planned fundraising events due to the pandemic. We really appreciate the hard work, effort and ongoing support from the Kells Kings Committee and the Kells community in organising this cycle every year. We hope that people will support the cycle in any way they can.” Mary Dolan, Manager of Cois Nore.

Follow the Kells Kings Facebook page. To donate, go to www.idonate.ie/kellskingscycle.