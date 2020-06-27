Competitive golf returns to Kilkenny from Monday

The road to recovery gathers pace on Monday when Phase Three sees the return of competitive golf at Kilkenny GC.

The tee off time frame has been reduced to 12 minutes for fourball golf and to 10 minutes for singles. Kilkenny GC will continue with the fourball format for the foreseeable future.

DIARY: The Committee have agreed a revised diary of events for the remainder of the year.

July will see the qualifiers for the club fourball and singles take place over the first two weekends.

In both competitions the top 32 will go forward to the draw for the match play stage.

The Smithwick’s Cup and two Monthly Medals will also take place while the Homecare Classic will be held on July 23 and 24.

CUPS AND SHIELDS: The GUI have agreed the timetable for the various All-Ireland Cups and Shields. The draw will be available from Monday, with start dates pencilled in from July 20.

Confirmed competitions are Gents Senior and Junior Cups, The Jimmy Bruen and Pierce Purcell, with the latter two being run as Fourball, rather than the usual Foursome format. The Barton Cup (provincial only) will also be played.

RESERVATIONS: Members are reminded they may only book one round of golf in the Saturday to Monday block and one round in the Tuesday to Friday block.

Members may check time sheets, after 6pm each evening and may make additional bookings but only for the following day if there are spaces available.

Up to this we have been contacting members who double book but, going forward, we will just delete the second booking.

If one of the four members on a line is not, for one reason or another, able to play, his name must be removed immediately to allow those on the waiting list to get a game. Golfers are not allowed to leave the unavailable players name on the list and offer it to a colleague.

The pace of play must be adhered to. There have been many occasions where some fourballs have fallen behind badly. The recommended time for fourballs is three hours 45 minutes max.

CATERING CORNER: In accordance with the Government and Bord Failte Protocols, catering facilities at Kilkenny GC will reopen from Monday.

Appropriate safety measures and precautions will be in place, to ensure the safety of staff and members.

Owing to the advisory protocol of the local Business Enterprise opening hours will be reduced from 12 noon to 7pm for the foreseeable future. Daily menus will also be available to take away.

PRO SHOP: Martin Kelly, on his return to golf after a 10-month layoff, selected the winning bonus ball for last Saturday’s draw. Martin receives a €230 Pro-shop voucher.

The Bonus Ball draw is based on the bonus number for the main Lotto prize draw each Saturday night.

Members can enter the weekly draw by selecting a number between 1-46, the cost of which is €5. Call into the Pro-shop and select your number.

LADIES CLUB: Since the Covid-19 pandemic, most of the club’s lady members have avoided accessing the ladies locker room. Consequently they may have missed entering the various Club Matchplay competitions which are posted on the Ladies Notice Board.

Ladies are reminded that the draw for the following competitions will be made on June 30. In order to avoid disappointment, players are asked to make sure their names are entered in the relevant competition this week.

Matches will be played during the months of July, August and September. It is anticipated that the club finals will be held in early October.

The competition groups are as follows:

Toastal Cup H/cap 1-18

Nore Cup H/cap 19-28

Nancy Todd H/cap 29-36

Plate H/cap 37 plus

The entry fee can be paid when playing the first match.

The Round Robin competition, which was suspended in March, will resume in July and must be completed by the end of August.

All details relating of the Round Robin are posted on the Ladies Notice Board.

Ladies are reminded that all ILGU inter-club matches have been cancelled for 2020

JUNIOR/JUVENILE: It has been confirmed that Junior/Juvenile Club competitions will start from Monday, July 6. They will continue each Monday for the months of July and August with the exception of Monday, 03 August. The final day of competition will be Monday, August 17.

Entry fee will be €5. Further details will be available next week

With the return of competitive golf confirmed in Phase Three, the Junior/Juvenile Club Fundraiser will be held on Wednesday, July 15.

The four person team event will be an open competition with an entry fee of €15 per member and €20 for visitors.

All funds raised will go to help defer the costs of running the Junior Club.

Bookings will be available online on the BRS system from Friday, July 3.

DIARY: Monday to Friday: Golf arrangements (fourballs) will continue as they are currently being run. Bookings will become available on Friday at 5.30pm.

Saturday, Sunday, Monday, July 4 to 6: Gents Club fourball qualifier. Booking arrangements will be confirmed by the weekend.