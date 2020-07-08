Cycling hits the brakes as Rás na mBan is postponed

Kilkenny cycling fans have been dealt a blow after this year's Rás na mBan was postponed.

However, hopes are high that the event will go ahead later in the year.

Continuing challenges relating to the global pandemic mean that Rás na mBan 2020 will not now take place on its original date in September.

Ireland’s top international stage race for women was due to take over Kilkenny from September 2 to 6, but the event organisers have decided to wait until August to see if restrictions ease and other logistical challenges can be overcome to ensure the continued annual running of the race which began in 2006.

In announcing the delay, Race Director Valerie Considine paid tribute to the volunteers, sponsors and event stakeholders who have continued to support the event in these challenging times.

“We remain committed to running a race in 2020 but unfortunately the current landscape prevents us from running the race as planned in early September,” said Considine.

“We need to give everyone involved at least six weeks to properly prepare for the event and I’d like to thank our riders, teams, volunteers and sponsors for their continued patience and support in these challenging times.

“Rás na mBan exists as an international outlet for Irish riders and an opportunity for visiting riders to sample the hospitality and beauty of Irish cycling so we will wait a little longer to see if circumstances change and we can run an event.”

Considine and the event committee remain focused on running a race in 2020 should circumstances allow.

“We’ll continue to review the situation and will be in a position to make further announcements in August.”