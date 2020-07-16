Kilkenny learn their fate after camogie draws are made
The draws for the Camogie Championships were made this evening
The Kilkenny senior and intermediate camogie teams have learned who they'll face later this year after the revised draws for the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Championships were made in Croke Park.
The draws in full are:
Senior Championship
Group 1
Cork
Galway
Offaly
Wexford
Group 2
Kilkenny
Limerick
Waterford
Westmeath
Group 3
Clare
Dublin
Tipperary
- The structure of this competition will see the winners of Groups 1 and 2 proceed directly to the Semi-Finals.
- The Quarter-Finals of the Senior Championship will see a further draw take place where the winner of Group 3 and the runners-up of Groups 1, 2 and 3 will play each other.
Intermediate Championship
Group 1
Dublin
Galway
Kildare
Laois
Group 2
Cork
Kerry
Meath
Group 3
Derry
Down
Kilkenny
Group 4
Antrim
Carlow
Tipperary
- The structure of this competition will see the winners of each group progress to the Semi-Finals, with the winner of Group 1 playing the winner of Group 2, and the winner of Group 3 playing the winner of Group 4.
Premier Junior Championship
Group 1
Clare
Offaly
Wexford
Group 2
Armagh
Limerick
Roscommon
Waterford
- The structure of this competition will see both the winners and runners-up in each group progress to the Semi-Finals.
A full fixtures schedule for the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Championships will follow in due course with the intercounty season set to begin from October 17 onwards
