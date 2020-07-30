Kilkenny hotshot Ellen Molloy makes shortlist for international award

Kilkenny soccer starlet Ellen Molloy is in the running to land an international honour.

The Inistioge girl has made the shortlist for the Under-15 Women's Schools International Player of the Year award at the FAI International Awards.

Molloy, a student at the Presentation Secondary School in Kilkenny, is up against Aoife Cronin (Scoil Pól, Kilfinane) and Jessie Stapleton (Palmerstown Community School) for the prize.

Molloy has been a revelation at school, club and national level. She recently completed a transfer to League of Ireland outfit Wexford Youths from local side Thomastown United. Should she win the award she will follow in the footsteps of another Kilkenny international star - Preston North End's Seanie Maguire was named international schools player while a student at CBS Kilkenny.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the awards ceremony was originally postponed from earlier this year and will not take place due to social distancing protocols remaining in place.

This is the 30th year of the Awards and celebrates the performances of players in the previous international season.

The 'Hall of Fame' and 'Special Merit' recipients will be announced next week along with the winners of each category.

