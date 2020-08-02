€4,000 grant now open to more struggling sports clubs in Kilkenny

Local Fianna Fáil Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere has welcomed the announcement of a €4,000 flat rate grant for local sports clubs which ordinarily pay rates.



Cllr Cleere explained that this announcement means that rateable sports businesses, previously excluded from the SME grant scheme, are now going to be eligible for a grant payment of €4,000.



Cllr Cleere said, “This will be a welcome reprieve for some of our struggling sports clubs and businesses.

“As the country begins to reopen, these clubs and businesses are showing great adaptability, in adjusting to the ‘new normal’.

“They need support in doing so and this measure, along with others announced by Government as part of the July Stimulus, will go some way to helping them to get back on their feet.



“From the outset of this pandemic sports clubs, which are at the heart of our communities, played a vital role in responding to the crisis.

“They quickly mobilised and put in place a suite of supports, from outreach to older people, to delivering supplies and groceries to those who were cocooning.

“I want to recognise and thank them for the work they do in connecting our communities here in Kilkenny,” he concluded.



Stability Fund

Meanwhile, under Covid-19 Stability Funding four groups in the Kilkenny - Carlow area are to receive once-off cash injections.

Organisations to benefit include the Samaritans Kilkenny and Carlow Branch which has been earmarked for €24,433.

The Thomas Hayes Trust gets €37,721 while the Twilight Community Group, which provides social services and supports to disadvantaged individuals, receives €23,358. Eist Cancer Support in Carlow is to receive €33,769.