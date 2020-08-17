Kilkenny GAA clubs get ready for championship season to begin

The Kilkenny club hurling championship is just around the corner!

Following last weekend's final round of league games, the pairings are known for this year's first round games in the senior and intermediate championships.

The games will be played on the weekend of August 28 and 29, with the league finals to be played this weekend. Dicksboro will be hoping to retain their senior league title when they take on O'Loughlin Gaels in UMPC Nowlan Park on Saturday at 2pm. The Shield final between James Stephens and Clara throws-in at 4pm in Bennettsbridge.

The intermediate league final between holders Thomastown and Dunnamaggin takes centre stage in UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday at 2pm. The Shield final between Glenmore and Lisdowney will be held in Thomastown at 6pm.

St Canice's Credit Union Senior Hurling Championship

First Round

Bennettsbridge v Graigue-Ballycallan

Shamrocks v Rower-Inistioge

Tullaroan v Erin's Own

Mullinavat v Danesfort

Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship

First Round

Carrickshock v St Martin's

St Patrick's v Young Irelands

Fenians v O'Loughlin Gaels

St Lachtain's v John Lockes

JJ Kavanagh & Sons Junior Hurling Championship

First Round

Barrow Rangers v Kilmacow

Second Round

Tullogher-Rosbercon v Barrow Rangers/Kilmacow

Windgap v Emeralds

Slieverue v Piltown

Conahy Shamrocks v Cloneen

Galmoy v Mooncoin

Graignamanagh v Blacks & Whites