Kilkenny GAA clubs get ready for championship season to begin
Action from the Dicksboro v Erin's Own game at the weekend. The 'Boro will play O'Loughlin Gaels in the League final this Saturday PICTURE: Willie Dempsey
The Kilkenny club hurling championship is just around the corner!
Following last weekend's final round of league games, the pairings are known for this year's first round games in the senior and intermediate championships.
The games will be played on the weekend of August 28 and 29, with the league finals to be played this weekend. Dicksboro will be hoping to retain their senior league title when they take on O'Loughlin Gaels in UMPC Nowlan Park on Saturday at 2pm. The Shield final between James Stephens and Clara throws-in at 4pm in Bennettsbridge.
The intermediate league final between holders Thomastown and Dunnamaggin takes centre stage in UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday at 2pm. The Shield final between Glenmore and Lisdowney will be held in Thomastown at 6pm.
St Canice's Credit Union Senior Hurling Championship
First Round
Bennettsbridge v Graigue-Ballycallan
Shamrocks v Rower-Inistioge
Tullaroan v Erin's Own
Mullinavat v Danesfort
Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship
First Round
Carrickshock v St Martin's
St Patrick's v Young Irelands
Fenians v O'Loughlin Gaels
St Lachtain's v John Lockes
JJ Kavanagh & Sons Junior Hurling Championship
First Round
Barrow Rangers v Kilmacow
Second Round
Tullogher-Rosbercon v Barrow Rangers/Kilmacow
Windgap v Emeralds
Slieverue v Piltown
Conahy Shamrocks v Cloneen
Galmoy v Mooncoin
Graignamanagh v Blacks & Whites
