Big weekend ahead for Kilkenny camogie clubs as senior championship swings into action

The opening round of the Kilkenny senior and intermediate camogie championships will be played this weekend.

The first games in the senior championship will see Tullaroan host Windgap, while Clara take on St Brigid's.

The intermediate championship opens with St Claire's facing the Rower-Inistioge, while Glenmore go up against Danesfort.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23

Marble City Travel Senior Championship First Round (Finish on the day)

Tullaroan v Windgap

Venue: Tullaroan , 11am. Referee: Liz Dempsey, Extra time

Clara v St Brigid's

Venue: Clara , 11am. Referee: Pat Murphy, Extra time

Marble City Travel Intermediate Championship First Round (Finish on the day)

St Claire's v Rower-Inistioge

Venue: Slieverue, 11am. Referee: Paul Cahill, Extra time

Glenmore v Danesfort

Venue: Glenmore , 11am. Referee: TBD, Extra time

Marble City Travel Junior Championship Group B

Graignamanagh v Mooncoin

Venue: Dr Tierney Park, 11am. Referee: John Walsh

Marble City Travel Junior Championship Group A Preliminary Round

Thomastown v Clara

Venue: Grennan, 11am. Referee: TBD

Piltown v Dicksboro

Venue: Piltown, 11am. Referee: Maurice Flynn

MONDAY, AUGUST 24

Marble City Travel Under-14 C League/Championship Roinn C County Final

(Finish on the night)

Carrickshock v Blacks & Whites

Venue: Thomastown, 6.30pm. Referee: TBD, Extra time

Marble City Travel Under-14 D League/Championship Roinn D Semi Final

(Finish on the night)

Clara v Ballyhale

Venue: TBD, 6.30pm. Referee: TBD, Extra time

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25

Marble City Travel Under-14 B League / Championship Roinn B County Final

(Finish on the night)

Mooncoin v Windgap

Venue: TBD, 6.30pm. Referee: TBD, Extra time

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26

Marble City Travel Minor A Championship Roinn A Quarter-Final

St Brigid's v Clara

Venue: Tom Ryall Park, 6.30pm. Referee: TBD

Marble City Travel Minor B Championship Roinn B Semi-Finals

(Finish on the night)

Danesfort v Conahy

Venue: TBD, 7pm. Referee: TBD, Extra time

Piltown v Tullaroan/St Annes

Venue: TBD, 7pm. Referee: TBD, Extra time

Marble City Travel Minor D Championship Roinn D Semi-Finals

(Finish on the night)

St Lachtain's v Rower-Inistioge

Venue: TBD, 6.30pm. Referee: TBD, Extra time

Tullogher v Lisdowney

Venue: TBD, 6.30pm. Referee: TBD, Extra time