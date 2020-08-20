Big weekend ahead for Kilkenny camogie clubs as senior championship swings into action
The first rounds of the Marble City Travel senior and intermediate camogie championships will be played on Sunday
The opening round of the Kilkenny senior and intermediate camogie championships will be played this weekend.
The first games in the senior championship will see Tullaroan host Windgap, while Clara take on St Brigid's.
The intermediate championship opens with St Claire's facing the Rower-Inistioge, while Glenmore go up against Danesfort.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 23
Marble City Travel Senior Championship First Round (Finish on the day)
Tullaroan v Windgap
Venue: Tullaroan , 11am. Referee: Liz Dempsey, Extra time
Clara v St Brigid's
Venue: Clara , 11am. Referee: Pat Murphy, Extra time
Marble City Travel Intermediate Championship First Round (Finish on the day)
St Claire's v Rower-Inistioge
Venue: Slieverue, 11am. Referee: Paul Cahill, Extra time
Glenmore v Danesfort
Venue: Glenmore , 11am. Referee: TBD, Extra time
Marble City Travel Junior Championship Group B
Graignamanagh v Mooncoin
Venue: Dr Tierney Park, 11am. Referee: John Walsh
Marble City Travel Junior Championship Group A Preliminary Round
Thomastown v Clara
Venue: Grennan, 11am. Referee: TBD
Piltown v Dicksboro
Venue: Piltown, 11am. Referee: Maurice Flynn
MONDAY, AUGUST 24
Marble City Travel Under-14 C League/Championship Roinn C County Final
(Finish on the night)
Carrickshock v Blacks & Whites
Venue: Thomastown, 6.30pm. Referee: TBD, Extra time
Marble City Travel Under-14 D League/Championship Roinn D Semi Final
(Finish on the night)
Clara v Ballyhale
Venue: TBD, 6.30pm. Referee: TBD, Extra time
TUESDAY, AUGUST 25
Marble City Travel Under-14 B League / Championship Roinn B County Final
(Finish on the night)
Mooncoin v Windgap
Venue: TBD, 6.30pm. Referee: TBD, Extra time
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26
Marble City Travel Minor A Championship Roinn A Quarter-Final
St Brigid's v Clara
Venue: Tom Ryall Park, 6.30pm. Referee: TBD
Marble City Travel Minor B Championship Roinn B Semi-Finals
(Finish on the night)
Danesfort v Conahy
Venue: TBD, 7pm. Referee: TBD, Extra time
Piltown v Tullaroan/St Annes
Venue: TBD, 7pm. Referee: TBD, Extra time
Marble City Travel Minor D Championship Roinn D Semi-Finals
(Finish on the night)
St Lachtain's v Rower-Inistioge
Venue: TBD, 6.30pm. Referee: TBD, Extra time
Tullogher v Lisdowney
Venue: TBD, 6.30pm. Referee: TBD, Extra time
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on