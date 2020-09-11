Ellen Molloy nets Player of the Month award





The Wexford Youths midfielder was named as the Barretstown / Women's National League Player of the Month for August following her stand-out performances - and goals - for Tom Elmes' side.



The award comes on the back of the Kilkenny native receiving her first call-up to the Republic of Ireland Women's National Senior Team ahead of next week's UEFA Women's EURO 2022 qualifier away to Germany.



Wexford boss Elmes, however, is not one bit surprised at the progression of the talented teenager, who netted twice on her WNL debut against Bohemians.



"We always knew that Ellen was very talented - it's why we had invited her to train with us over the last two years," said Elmes.



"We knew that she would be able to play in this League, but there was maybe a question mark over how she might fare against the likes of Shels or Peamount but she's proved that she is well able to play in those big games as well.



"She has hit the ground running. She is versatile and can play in a number of different roles and she's done really well for us. She has made some great improvements, like with her decision-making, and if she continues to improve like that then we would be very optimistic about where she can be this time next year."



Wexford captain Kylie Murphy agrees with that assessment as she describes Molloy as 'phenomenal' and speaks with infectious enthusiasm of her team-mate's potential.



"She is just unbelievable. How she has adapted to the League has been incredible. We knew that she had talent but she has been really excellent in our games so far," said Murphy.



"She is like (Sergio) Aguero or (Leo) Messi in that she has that low centre of gravity, she's quite small but twists and turns, it's like the ball is glued to her feet, and she can use her left foot and her right foot. She really is phenomenal.



"It's going to take time to add other parts to her game but one of the most encouraging things about Ellen is that she's willing to listen. You don't have to tell her things twice because she takes it onboard and wants to learn - and that is absolutely brilliant because you can have all of the talent but you need the attitude as well to go far in the game.



"We've seen how she can adapt to this League, even though it is still early, and she is now part of the Ireland senior set-up, so it's really exciting to see how far she can go."



