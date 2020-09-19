Dicksboro delight as junior hurlers power past Piltown into final

Dicksboro 2-22, Piltown 2-9

Dicksboro have another county hurling final to look forward to after their juniors powered past Piltown in the semi-finals.

The 'Boro, who won the Minor Roinn A title last week and saw their seniors set up a county final showdown with the Shamrocks, were in control from the early stages at UPMC Nowlan Park.

In a first half where all six of their starting forwards and both midfielders scored they led by seven at the break (0-11 to 0-4). An early Martin Power goal gave Piltown hope of a second half comeback, but Sean Boyd broke their hearts when he rifled a great goal on 37 minutes.

With Aran Treacy Murphy adding another after the second half water break, the city side were well on their way to the October 3 final.

SCORERS: Dicksboro – Sean Boyd (1-5, 0-2 frees); David Ryan (0-5, 0-3 frees); Aran Treacy Murphy (1-1); Eoin Fennelly, Liam Brennan Smyth (0-3 each); Joe Sheehan (0-2); Edward Moylan, Kevin Nolan, Paul O’Flynn (0-1 each).

Piltown – Ronan Ryan (0-7, 0-5 frees, 0-1 65), Kian Kinsella (1-1), Martin Power (1-0), Billy O’Callaghan (0-1).