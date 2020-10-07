Games off - FAI blow whistle on Kilkenny soccer

Local soccer clubs face a few weeks on the sideline, but it will be business as usual for Carlow-Kilkenny in the League of Ireland.

Following the Government’s introduction of Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions across the country, the Football Association of Ireland has announced the cessation of all adult amateur and under-age football matches with the exception of elite football - namely the SSE Airtricity League, the Women’s National League and all five under-age National Leagues.

Adult amateur and non-elite under-age clubs can continue to train under non-contact conditions as per the Government Guidelines outlined in the ‘Resilience and Recovery 2020-2021 – Plan for Living with COVID-19’ programme and in conjunction with the updated FAI Safer Return to Training Protocol.

Coaches and players are not permitted to leave their resident county for training with adult amateur and non-elite underage teams.

The FAI will continue to monitor Government guidelines and will update this cessation order as required.

Carlow-Kilkenny's under-15 and under-17 boys' teams will compete in the Shield stages of their competitions in the coming weeks. The under-15s have been grouped with UDC, Shelbourne and Cabinteely. They will start at home to Shels on October 18, while the under-17s will take on the Kerry & District League and Limerick FC.