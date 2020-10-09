Kilkenny striker Seanie Maguire called up for Ireland's Nations League double-bill

Kilkenny's Sean Maguire and Daryl Horgan have been called into the Republic of Ireland squad.

The Preston North End striker and Horgan, who plays for Wycombe Wanderers, will link up with the squad later today ahead of the UEFA Nations League matches against Wales and Finland, replacing Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah.

The Ireland squad travelled back from Bratislava overnight and will train at the FAI National Training Centre tomorrow ahead of the Wales game at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 2pm.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Kevin Long (Burnley), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest, on loan from Fulham).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Shane Long (Southampton).