Life on the Frontline- Kilkenny's Grace Walsh ready for action

Kilkenny’s Grace Walsh has gone through all the emotions over the last few months.

Back in January she was in Croke Park watching on as her brothers Tommy, Padraig and Shane all picked up All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship medals with Tullaroan.

Fast forward a couple of weeks and the whole world came crashing down with the announcement of Covid 19 taking shape around the globe.

Walsh was effected more than most as she works as a nurse on the frontline in St.Vincents Hospital in Dublin.

The Kilkenny star recently had to quarantine for a couple of weeks after being a close contact of someone receiving a test result.

“I suppose it was nearly a cry of relief more than anything and I actually got emotional even thinking about it but I was trying to figure out if I was going to move back home to Kilkenny and commute for work”, she said.

“With restrictions I didn’t know if we were able to return home to training and when I found out training was still possible I went back to my house in Dublin and the only person I was in contact with was my housemate and when I got off the phone I was upset because I was so relieved that I hadn’t been in contact with anybody else and I think that’s what was so important as I knew I wasn’t gonna have any regrets if I tested positive for Covid”.

“I wasn’t really worried about myself getting Covid as I had no symptoms at the time or at all and obviously I didn't know the test results at that stage but I did think what if I had been in contact with my family or if I went home to my parents”.

“What would have occured if I met up with a group of friends and you don’t want to have that regret or receive that phone call that you were a close contact of a covid case knowing that you could be positive and that you could have effected other people”.

The full interview with Grace Walsh will be available in tomorrow's Kilkenny People newspaper.