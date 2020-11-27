Kilkenny or Waterford - who will book a place in this year's All-Ireland hurling final?

The race for the Liam MacCarthy Cup is down to the final four as the GAA gets ready for All-Ireland semi-final weekend.

Kilkenny and Waterford will be first into battle at Croke Park on Saturday (throw-in 6pm), followed by Galway and Limerick on

Sunday (4pm). All four teams will be gunning to book their places in the All-Ireland final on Sunday fortnight.

Here's a look at the stats from the battle of the neighbours from the South-East.

Kilkenny and Waterford last met in the semi-final in 2016, when Kilkenny won a replay by two points. Their last championship clash was in the 2017 qualifiers when Waterford won by 4-23 to 2-22 in extra-time.

PATHS TO THE SEMI-FINAL

KILKENNY

Kilkenny 3-20, Dublin 2-22 (Leinster semi-final)

Kilkenny 2-20, Galway 0-24 (Leinster final)

TOP SCORERS

TJ Reid 2-20 (0-15 frees)

Billy Ryan 1-2

Richie Hogan 1-2

Colin Fennelly 1-1

WATERFORD

Waterford 1-28 Cork 1-24 (Munster semi-final)

Limerick 0-25 Waterford 0-21 (Munster final)

Waterford 3-27 Clare 3-18 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

TOP SCORERS

Stephen Bennett 0-24 (0-27 frees, 0-1 65)

Dessie Hutchinson 2-6

Austin Gleeson 0-8

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2017: Waterford 4-23, Kilkenny 2-22 aet (All-Ireland Qualifier)

2016: Kilkenny 2-19, Waterford 2-17 (All-Ireland Semi-Final) Replay

2016: Kilkenny 1-21, Waterford 0-24 (All-Ireland Semi-Final) Draw

2015: Kilkenny 1-21, Waterford 0-18 (All-Ireland Semi-Final)

2013: Kilkenny 1-22, Waterford 2-16 after extra-time (Round 3 Qualifiers)

LAST FIVE SEMI-FINALS

KILKENNY

2019: Kilkenny 1-21 Limerick 2-17

2016: Kilkenny 2-19 Waterford 2-17 (Replay)

2016: Kilkenny 1-21 Waterford 0-24 (Draw)

2015: Kilkenny 1-21 Waterford 0-18

2014: Kilkenny 2-13 Limerick 0-17

WATERFORD

2017: Waterford 4-19 Cork 0-20

2016: Kilkenny 2-19 Waterford 2-17 (Replay)

2016: Kilkenny 1-21 Waterford 0-24 (Draw)

2015: Kilkenny 1-21 Waterford 0-18

2011: Kilkenny 2-19 Waterford 1-16

* This will be the 20th time that Brian Cody has led Kilkenny into the All-Ireland semi-final since taking over as manager for the 1999 season. They have won 16, drawn one and lost two of the previous 19, with their only losses coming against Galway in 2001 and 2005.

* It will be the 10th time Cody has led Kilkenny against Waterford in the championship, winning seven, drawing one and losing one.

* This will be the 15th championship meeting between the counties. Kilkenny won 10 of the previous 14 to Waterford’s two while there were two draws.

* Waterford’s only championship victories over Kilkenny were in the 1959 All-Ireland final replay and the 2017 qualifiers.

*Kilkenny’s last defeat in the semi-final was in 2005 when Galway won by three points.