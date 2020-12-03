Join the drive for the O'Duffy Cup - sign up for the Kilkenny camogie golf classic

It's time to don your black and amber best, dust down the golf clubs and hit the course for a sporting fundraiser!

Kilkenny Camogie have teamed up with the Kilkenny Supporters Club for an All-Ireland Golf Classic.

The golf classic will be held at Callan Golf Club on Friday, December 11. Entry fee for the event, which will be held to raise funds for the senior team's All-Ireland final meeting with Galway, is €150 for a team of three (including food).

With tee times available from 8.30am on the day, golfers can show their support for the Cats and drive into action by contacting Jim Freeman, tel 087-2551507.

The classic will be run under full Covid-19 regulations.