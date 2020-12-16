Kilkenny hotshots Karen Duggan and Ellen Molloy in the running for League's Player of the Year awards

Two talented Kilkenny footballers could bring their season to a winning close.

Piltown's Karen Duggan and Inistioge's Ellen Molloy have been named on the shortlists for the Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year respectively at the 2020 FAI Women's National League awards.

The nominations cap a fine year for both players. Duggan wrapped up a League and Cup double with Peamount United while Molloy earned her first senior international caps with the Republic of Ireland women's team.

The final act of the 2020 Women's National League will see the outstanding players celebrated as part of a special awards ceremony. The programme will be shown on eir Sport 1 on Sunday at 9.25pm.

Both the Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season will be unveiled, while the league's top goalscorer Aine O'Gorman and the holder of the most clean sheets, Rachael Kelly, will also receive their awards.

As part of the programme, the Team of the Season will be revealed while the late Michael Hayes, who sadly passed away last September, will be honoured with a Services to the Women's National League award.

Presented by Shane Dawson and accompanied by Chloe Mustaki, the show will also feature an exclusive interview with Republic of Ireland WNT Manager Vera Pauw.

The nominees for the two main awards have been confirmed with two previous winners in Peamount United duo O'Gorman and Karen Duggan included alongside club-mate Eleanor Ryan-Doyle plus Cork City's Saoirse Noonan and Shelbourne captain Pearl Slattery.

For the Young Player award, there are nominees from five different clubs including Cork City's Eabha O'Mahony, Galway's Shauna Brennan, Shelbourne's Jessica Ziu, Treaty United's Aoife Horgan and Wexford Youths' Ellen Molloy.

The four different Barretstown / WNL Player of the Month winners - Molloy, Noonan, Ziu and Duggan - are all nominated.

The nominees & winners were selected from a voting process that was open to all WNL players and managers, along with input from a select committee.

Player of the Season Nominees

Saoirse Noonan (Cork City)

Karen Duggan (Peamount United)

Aine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Eleanor Ryan-Doyle (Peamount United)

Pearl Slattery (Shelbourne)

Young Player of the Season Nominees

Eabha O'Mahony (Cork City)

Shauna Brennan (Galway WFC)

Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne)

Aoife Horgan (Treaty United)

Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths)

Top Goalscorer

Aine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Most Clean Sheets

Rachael Kelly (Shelbourne)

Services to the Women's National League

Michael Hayes