Sport Ireland release €5.8 million in COVID-19 Supplementary Funding





There has been a massive boost for Irish Sport with news that an allocation of €5,804,828 been made available in funding for the COVID-19 Supplementary Grant Scheme.

In November, an unprecedented €85 million funding package was announced for the Irish sport sector, which has been significantly impacted by the various Covid-19 restrictions imposed since March 2020.

€5.8 million of that funding was ring-fenced to address any additional and immediate needs that may arise in the sector as a result of the recent Level 5 restrictions.

The Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership was one of a number of local partnerships to receive €25,000 in the initiative.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD commented on the release: “The Government recognises the ongoing struggle experienced by the sports sector and the ongoing uncertainty faced by National Governing Bodies and clubs as we move in to 2021.

In November we announced an unprecedented €85 million in funding to support the sector and today’s announcement will further bolster attempts to protect the sector and provide some financial stability.

The sports sector, and all of the people working and participating in sport, has shown its ability to adapt and persevere in the face of adversity and find innovative ways to be active and engaged. We must continue this work and look forward to a time when we can all return to spectating and participating in sport together”.