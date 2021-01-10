Golfers get ready to Zoom into meeting time

The annual general meeting of the Joint Club of Kilkenny Golf Club will be held via Zoom at 7.30pm on Thursday, January 14.

The format will be the same as the Ladies and Gents clubs’ annual meetings.

Members wishing to attend the Zoom Webinar must register their intention, in advance. After clicking on the link members will receive a confirmation e-mail with a link to the webinar meeting.

Members must use this link to gain access and attend the meeting.

Nominations for committee have now closed. At present there are nine nominees for the seven places on offer so an election will take place.

Ballot forms will be emailed to members.

Management Committee Nominations for 2021 are:

Nominee: Richard Butler. Proposer: Paul Colfer. Seconder: Liam Barrett; Dermot Doyle, Morgan Doyle, PJ O’Reilly; Padraig Keegan, Anthony Cleere, Morgan Doyle; Brian Meredith, Paul Colfer, Anthony Cleere; Paul McCabe, Paul Colfer, Anthony Cleere; Ben McGarry, Anthony Cleere, John O’Donovan; Philip O’Neill, Pat Walshe, Pat O’Hanlon; Carmel O’Shea, Bridie McGarry, Paul Colfer; Barbara Teehan, Catherine King, Mary Hickey.

Note: Members are reminded to fold the ballot paper and, on the back, write either their Golf Ireland number or print their name in block capitals.

The ballot paper can alternatively be placed in an envelope with either a Golf Ireland number or name in block capitals on the envelope. The ballot paper can be returned in any of the following ways:

Place the ballot paper in the ballot box which is located in the hallway of the clubhouse. If the clubhouse is not open at the time you call place the ballot paper/envelope under the entrance doorway to the men’s locker room beside the Pro Shop.

It can also be posted back to Kilkenny Golf Club or emailed to enquiries@kilkenny

golfclub.com

Ballot papers must be returned by Wednesday, January 13. The ballot sheet for election of Committee will be sent by e-mail, no later than today (Wednesday).

Members must attend the Zoom meeting on January 14 in order for their vote to be valid.



Members wishing to submit motions for discussion, still have time to do so, with the closing date for same being 5pm tomorrow (Thursday).

Queries regarding any aspect of the Webinar can be directed to Sean in the golf office, tel 056-7765400 or 087-1250853.

As with the last shut down Sean Dowling and his team will continue to carry out work to maintain the greens and fairways in pristine condition for our eventual return to golf.

Congrats to Fr Ollie Maher who was the winner of the Bonus Ball lotto draw last week. Fr Ollie will receive his €230 Pro Shop voucher once there is a return to golf.

The Bonus Ball draw is now on hold until further notice.

Barry Joyce resumes his takeaway meals this weekend. Meals will be available for guests on Saturday (4.30 to 7.30pm) and Sunday (1 to 5.30pm).

Orders to Barry, tel 086-8205260.