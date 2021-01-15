Kilkenny man Tim Corkery named on bench for Leinster A clash with Ulster this afternoon
Bennettsbridge fly half Tim Corkery has been named on the Leinster bench for this afternoon's A clash with Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.
The Kilkenny RFC star has previously represented Ireland at underage level and provided he gets game time he will be eager to shine in a game that is being screened live on the BBC Sport Website.
Kick-off for the game is at 3.00pm.
Leinster 'A' team v Ulster 'A'
15. Max O'Reilly
14. Cian Kelleher
13. Jamie Osborne
12. Liam Turner
11. Niall Comerford
10. David Hawkshaw
9. Cormac Foley
1. Marcus Hanan
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Greg McGrath
4. Joe McCarthy
5. Jack Dunne
6. Ryan Baird
7. Seán O'Brien
8. Alex Soroka
16. Lee Barron
17. Jack Boyle
18. Tom Clarkson
19. Mark Morrissey
20. Mark Hernan
21. Patrick Patterson
22. Tim Corkery
23. Chris Cosgrave
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on