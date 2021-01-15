Kilkenny man Tim Corkery named on bench for Leinster A clash with Ulster this afternoon

Bennettsbridge fly half Tim Corkery has been named on the Leinster bench for this afternoon's A clash with Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

The Kilkenny RFC star has previously represented Ireland at underage level and provided he gets game time he will be eager to shine in a game that is being screened live on the BBC Sport Website.

Kick-off for the game is at 3.00pm.

Leinster 'A' team v Ulster 'A'

15. Max O'Reilly

14. Cian Kelleher

13. Jamie Osborne

12. Liam Turner

11. Niall Comerford

10. David Hawkshaw

9. Cormac Foley

1. Marcus Hanan

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Greg McGrath

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Jack Dunne

6. Ryan Baird

7. Seán O'Brien

8. Alex Soroka

16. Lee Barron

17. Jack Boyle

18. Tom Clarkson

19. Mark Morrissey

20. Mark Hernan

21. Patrick Patterson

22. Tim Corkery

23. Chris Cosgrave