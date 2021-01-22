Kilkenny horses on Ireland's Tokyo Olympics longlist squad

A number of Kilkenny-bred horses have been included in Horse Sport Ireland’s Tokyo longlist squad and Tokyo 2020 potential squad for this year's Olympic Games.

The updated list, announced by Eventing High Performance Director Sally Corscadden, features horses bred by Anne Hughes and Carolyn Lanigan-O’Keeffe.

The list is:

Aoife Clark with Celus D’Ermac Z (ZANG) – 2011 bay gelding by Chico’s Boy (HOLST) and out of Valencia Odeveld (HOLST), by Corofino I (HOLST). Bred by M. Burno De La Dure. Owner: Aoife Clark (IRL).

Cathal Daniels with Rioghan Rua (ISH) – 2007 mare by Jack Of Diamonds (SWE) out of Highland Destiny (ISH)[TIH] by Flagmount King (ID). Breeder/Owner: Margaret Kinsella (Galway).

Cathal Daniels with Sammy Davis Junior (ISH) – 2009 bay gelding by Imperial Hights (ISH) out of Cornasaus Connie (ISH), by Condios (HOLST). Bred by Amanda Vogan, Co. Cavan. Owner: Margaret Kinsella.

Sarah Ennis with Horseware Woodcourt Garrison (ISH) [was Woodcourt Garrison] – 2009 gelding by Garrison Royal (ISH) out of Davitt Star (ISH) by Furisto (HANN). Bred by: Patrick J Kearns (Laois). Owner: Breda Kennedy.

Padraig McCarthy with Fallulah (WESTF) – 2009 brown mare by Fidertanz 2 out of Devona by Di Versace. Bred by: Michael Norris, Owner: Amanda and Nicholas Boyle, Diane Brunsden, Peter Cattel and Padraig McCarthy.

Padraig McCarthy with HHS Noble Call (ISH) [was Newsflash, NLF Newsflash] – 2005 gelding by Last News (TB) out of Noblina (ISH) by Cavalier Royale (HOLST). Bred by: Anne Hughes (Kilkenny) Owner: Pearl Chaffe and Padraig McCarthy.

Brian Morrison with Global Daenerys (KWPN) – 2010 bay mare by Lexicon out of Uzelda by Heartbreaker. Bred by E. Venema, Blijham (NED) / W. Vries, Nieuwolda (NED). Owner: Global Event Horses Ltd.

Brian Morrison with Global Orchid (ISH) – 2010 bay gelding by A Quidam M (KWPN) out of Premier Royalty (ISH), by Cavalier Royale (HOLST). Bred by John Grenne, Co. Offaly. Owner: Global Event Horses Ltd.

Brian Morrison with Global Mentor (ISH) [was Galwaybay Mentor] – 2011 gelding by Mermus R (KWPN) out of Flora De Ribon (SF) by Tams Du Plessis (SF). Bred by: Justin Burke (Galway). Owner: Marie Symington.

Joseph Murphy with Cesar V (OLDBG) – 2008 gelding by Casiro 3 out of Cortina R by Sandro. Bred by: Vietor, Elke & Robert. Owner: The Way Forward Syndicate.

Austin O’Connor with Colorado Blue (SHBGB) – 2009 grey gelding by Jaguar Mail out of Rock Me Baby by Rock Kind. Bred by Mellon Stud, Owner Austin O’Connor and The Salty Syndicate.

Camilla Speirs with Lukas (ISH) – 2011 gelding by Lux Z (HANN) out of Say Wonderful (TB) by Roi Danzig (TB). Bred by: Louise Parkhill (Meath). Owner by Kenneth Parkhill, Louise Parkhill and Bridget Speirs.

Sam Watson with Imperial Sky (ISH)[TIH] – 2006 gelding by Puissance (ISH)[TIH] out of Skies Of Blue (ISH)[TIH] by Horos (TB). Bred by: Carolyn Lanigan-O’Keeffe (Kilkenny). Owner: Tom and Cathy Byrne, Sam and Hannah Watson.

Sam Watson with Tullabeg Flamenco (ISH) – 2009 gelding by Tullabeg Fusion [ISH] out of Tullabeg Heidi (unk) by Ardenteggle Sir (IPSA). Bred by: Nicholas Cousins (Wexford). Owner: Vahe Bogossian.

The Tokyo 2020 Potential Squad

Susie Berry with John The Bull (ISH) – 2011 gelding by Luidam (KWPN) out of Think About It (TB) by Houmayoun (TB). Bred by: James Byrne (Westmeath). Owner: Caroline Berry and Helen Caton.

Susie Berry with Ringwood LB (ISH) – 2009 bay gelding by Iroko out of Seoidin Alainn (ISH) by Master Imp (TB). Bred by Caitriona Mulkere. Owner: Susie Berry, Helen Caton & Gwen Purce.

Aidan Keogh with Pride of Tredstep (ISH) – 2008 mare by Lord Noble (TB) out of Felicitys Pride (ISH). Bred by: Geraldine Berney (Wexford). Owner: Patrick Hughes and Aidan Keogh.

Esib Power with Soladoun (TB) (FRA) – 2007 grey gelding by Madoun out of Solador out of Solicitor. Bred by Bertrand Gouin Georges Duca. Owner: Esib Power and Richard Aimes.

Fred Scala with Corriebeg Vivendi (ISH) [was Everon Vivendi] – 2009 gelding by ARS Vivendi (HOLST) out of Ordell (ISH) by Touchdown (ISH). Bred by: B & G Campbell (Armagh). Owner: Emilio Scala and Fred Scala.

"While 2020 was a very challenging year in so many unexpected ways, we have managed to keep developing our squad for Tokyo and I am very happy to announce our longlist of horse and rider combinations," said Sally Corscadden. "We are lucky to have strength and depth with five former Olympians and of course the World Equestrian Games Silver Medal winning team to give us great experience and to help drive the new members of the squad.

"Due to the delay to Tokyo, family commitments and the difficulty of travel with Covid restrictions, Ian Woodhead has taken the decision to step away from the Irish Eventing Team. It was a difficult decision for Ian, as he had built such a strong relationship with all the squad riders, and had a huge influence on the improvement in their performance in competition. The Irish were taken seriously at Dressage thanks to the changes and belief that Ian introduced. He was a great team member and contributed in more ways than Dressage to our success of winning the Team Silver at the World Games in Tryon. As the Performance Director, I would personally like to thank him on behalf of all the squad for his inspiration and support, and while Ian is stepping away he has assured us that once things settle down we can look forward to him being back coaching in Ireland.

"We are however, in the lucky position of bringing the very successful and experienced, former Team GB Eventing Dressage Trainer, Tracie Robinson on board, and she is already working with the squad and building her own plans to take us forward.

This is going to be an exciting year, with the possibility of a Senior European Championships along with the Olympics. The focus is very much on our preparations now, so we can hit the ground running when the time comes. Of course, all this is not possible without the support of our loyal owners, management team, Eventing Ireland and sponsors, and we aim to make them proud of our performances and deliver success on the world stage for Team Ireland."