Erin and James McClean reveal more details of the threats made against their family

Republic of Ireland international James McClean has described the latest abuse and threats against him this morning as 'mind-blowing' and that it is 'baffling' that such hatred exists against him.

The Derry man and his wife Erin spoke on RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne this morning, hours after the latest instance of online threats.

Earlier this week, Erin referenced a threat received about burning down their family home in England.

You can listen to the full interview with the McCleans here - https://soundcloud.com/rte-radio-1/erin-mcclean-today-with-claire-byrne