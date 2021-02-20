Adrian Mullen to captain Kilkenny senor hurlers

Adrian Mullen has been named as the man to lead Kilkenny's charge for the All-Ireland title.

The Shamrocks (Ballyhale) man was nominated by his club to captain the Cats in 2021. Kilkenny GAA maintain the tradition of giving the county senior hurling champions the honour of naming the intercounty captain for the following campaign.

The decision on nominating the captain and vice-captain was made by the club committee via a Zoom meeting last night (Friday).

The Shamrocks have also named Richie Reid as vice-captain.

Mullen will be hoping to lead Kilkenny from the front after missing the entire 2020 championship through injury. He burst on to the scene in the 2019 championship, which saw the Cats reach the All-Ireland final and bring Mullen the Young Hurler of the Year award, but he missed the following 12 months of action after suffering a cruciate injury in a league match against Clare.