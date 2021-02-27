GAA came first, but Callan professional Brian Doheny was quickly bitten by golf bug
Know Your Pro: Kilkenny’s golf professionals reveal their top courses and offer tips on the game
Callan GC professional Brian Doheny
Approaching the fairway this week is Brian Doheny, PGA professional at Callan GC and Newpark driving range
The chance to take on a trio of American sporting giants would be a dream round for Doheny, who was truly bitten by the bug when injury forced him to swap the hurley for a set of golf clubs.
Name: Brian Doheny.
Club: Callan Golf Club & Newpark driving range.
Previous clubs: Rathsallagh GC, Mount Juliet Estate.
Years Pro: Eight years.
How did you become a professional?: I have played the game since I was about 12 but never seriously, it was always GAA first and being from Kilkenny that comes first.
When I took some time away from GAA with injuries, I started playing seriously.
With the help of former Callan PGA professional Mick O’Shea and I got to a standard where I decided to turn professional and start my PGA training under Mick.
When did you first start playing golf?: I started playing when I was around 12. My Dad played out of Callan, so that is how it started.
Favourite club in your bag?: Driver. I feel the most comfortable with it.
What’s the best course you’ve played on?: Simply because of the history it has to be St Andrews.
Most memorable round played: Last year, when winning the Connemara Pro-Am, I was in cruise control during the final round. That does not happen too often in this game.
Toughest hole played?: Too many to mention!
Golf professionals are there to teach, but what’s the best advice you’ve ever received?: Don’t go flag hunting. Middle of the green when you have a good round going and you will never be too far away from the hole.
How do you relax - away from the golf course?: Spending time with family.
Choose one - Tiger, Seve, Shane or Rory: Definitely Tiger. He has had the biggest influence on growing the game.
What course is on your bucket-list to play?: Pebble Beach, but there are so many. Closer to home, Adare Manor is also on the list.
Who would be in your dream fourball?: Tiger, Tom Brady and Lebron James.
What golfing event are you most looking forward to in 2021?: It is great to have the Irish Open back in Mount Juliet. It should be a great event and attract some top names in a Ryder Cup year.
Lastly, any quick tip for budding golfers out there?: For any young kid starting out, try hit the ball as far as you can and work on accuracy later - it is the way the game has gone.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on