Munster and Leinster learn Heineken Champions Cup opponents

Munster Rugby will host Toulouse at Thomond Park at the last 16 stage of the Heineken Champions Cup at the start of next month, while Leinster will welcome Toulon to the RDS.

Munster's game with the French Top 14 giants will take place on the weekend of April 2-4, Easter weekend.

Munster, Racing 92, Leinster, Wasps and Bordeaux-Bègles were guaranteed home matches in the Round of 16 draw following the two rounds of pool fixtures held before Christmas.

Two-time European Cup winners Munster had defeated Harlequins at Thomond Park and Clermont Auvergne at Stade Marcel Michelin in their two pool fixtures.

It was also confirmed that should Munster overcome Toulouse at the start of next month, Johann van Graan's charges will be away to the winners of the Wasps v Clermont Auvergne tie in the quarter-finals.

The quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup are scheduled for the weekend April 9-11, a week after the last 16 games are staged.

The exact dates, venues and kick-off times of the Round of 16 matches will be announced shortly following the draws.

The full Heineken Champions Cup last 16 draw is:

Munster Rugby v Toulouse

La Rochelle v Gloucester

Wasps v Clermont Auvergne

Lyon v Exeter Chiefs

Leinster Rugby v Toulon

Bordeaux Begles v Bristol

Racing 92 v Edinburgh

Sale v Scarlets

Heineken Champions Cup 1/4 final draw:

Exeter Chiefs or Lyon v Leinster or Toulon

Wasps or Clermont v Munster or Toulouse

Gloucester or La Rochelle v Scarlets or Sale Sharks

Bordeaux or Bristol Bears v Racing 92 or Edinburgh