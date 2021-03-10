Kilkenny parents and teachers urged to get on board as school and soccer team up

The call has gone out to Kilkenny parents and teachers to register for the SPAR FAI School Zone.

People can get on the ball for four weeks of football-themed primary school lessons which have been designed by the FAI and school teachers and be in with a chance to win football kit for their school.

Sponsored by SPAR, the FAI School Zone is a new digital learning platform for teachers and parents of primary school children in fourth, fifth and sixth class offering interactive and engaging lesson plans designed with both the classroom and home schooling in mind. The lesson plans have been designed in consultation with a panel of teachers and promise to engage, educate and enthuse students.

Starting on March 15 the new teaching resource will be hosted on the FAI’s website with innovative football themed lessons uploaded twice a week over the course of four weeks. The heavily resourced and user-friendly lessons covering core subjects such as Maths, History, Geography, English, Art, Irish and healthy eating will be emailed to teachers and parents weekly along with answer sheets.

One school in Kilkenny will win a specially commissioned SPAR FAI football kit for their school; all they need to do to enter is for teachers to register for the lesson plans online. One school selected from all participating schools nationwide will win a grand prize of a Zoom call with three Irish International players for their class.

The sponsorship of the SPAR FAI School Zone initiative, developed by the FAI, is a continuation of SPAR’s dedication to grassroots football, following on from the successful SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme.

"We’ve been supporting the FAI for over six years now through our sponsorship of the SPAR Primary Schools 5s competition," said SPAR Sales Director, Colin Donnelly. "It’s been an exceptional year for teachers, parents and students and while the SPAR 5s may not be going ahead we are equally delighted to be sponsoring this initiative.

"So much work has gone into this programme to make it educational, fun and easy to deliver for parents and teachers alike. By signing up you’ll not only have all the resources and lessons delivered straight to your email but you’ll be in with a chance of winning brilliant prizes for a school in every county in Ireland."

Republic of Ireland internationals Jack Byrne and Amber Barrett were on hand to help launch the SPAR FAI School Zone.

"I’m delighted to be working with SPAR and the FAI to support this fantastic initiative," said Byrne. "It is great to see SPAR supporting teachers and parents by sponsoring the School Zone concept, a resource that makes football relevant in so many innovative ways. I’m sure that it’s been a tough year for teachers, parents and students and that these lesson plans will bring everyday subjects to life in a new and exciting way."

Fellow SPAR ambassador and qualified teacher Amber Barrett added:

"We hope everyone enjoys learning from the SPAR FAI School Zone. As a qualified teacher I know how difficult the last year has been and the importance of finding new and interesting ways to make learning exciting. The lessons have been designed to be really easy to deliver and are backed up with easy to use resources and videos."

People can sign up by clicking HERE