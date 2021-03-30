Kilkenny's sporting talent invited to apply for WIT Vikings Sport Scholarship

The application process for the 2021/2022 Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) Vikings Sport Scholarship programme - which counts Phil Healy as an Elite sport scholar - is now open and organisers are encouraging would-be WIT students to make their applications over Easter.

This year’s recipients are across the following 20 sports: Athletics, Basketball, Boxing, Camogie, Duathlon, Gaelic football, Golf, Handball, Hurling, Karate, Kickboxing, Ladies Football, Ladies Soccer, Men's Football, Rowing, Rugby, Soccer, Surf Lifesaving, Surfing.

The scholarship programme is open for applications to CAO applicants as well as existing and future students.

Phil Healy, from Bandon in Cork, is an Elite Sport Scholarship student and international athlete and is currently studying her MSc in Applied Computing. Phil is the fastest Irish woman ever over 100m and 200m, Irish senior 400m champion and Irish university champion in 100m and 200m. Phil has great praise for the support she receives from the WIT sports scholarship programme.

“The scholarship programme has been absolutely super to me, and definitely one of the most established across Ireland with the support, facilities and services offered to the athlete,” she says.

Every academic year, WIT provides up to 60 Sports Scholarship Awards distributed between three awarding categories which reflect the sporting level a student is competing at within their sporting discipline: UPMC Elite, Sport Scholarship and Emerging Talent. A further number of scholarships are part or fully funded by external bodies.

The Sports Scholarship Programme at WIT offers an athlete-led development programme aimed at supporting the overall development of high performance athletes in a wide range of sports. The programme gives talented athletes the opportunity to develop their sporting and academic career by offering a network of support services and expertise which is tailored around the specific needs of each individual athlete.

The programme has been a success over the last decade, attracting top quality athletes to study in Waterford Institute of Technology says WIT Vikings Sports Manager, Jack Lyons.

“WIT Vikings Sport Scholarship Programme has attracted some fantastic athletes from all over the country to study here in WIT. We cater for a wide range of sports with 20 different sports represented on the scholarship programme this year.”

The application process will remain open until late August 2021 which also allows students to submit an application after CAO offers have been made. Students can also potentially be called for an interview for the sport scholarship programme before the deadline has passed.

“Once the deadline has passed, applications will be taken under consideration by the WIT Vikings Sport Scholarship Committee and applicants will be notified whether successful or not by October 2021,” explains Lyons.

Altogether including additional scholarships such as the Waterford City Rugby Club Scholarship, Bausch & Lomb Soccer Scholarship and GPA Scholarship, close to 90 students have receive sport scholarships this year.

To apply click here