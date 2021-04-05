Double delight for Kilkenny trainer Paul Hennessy in opening round of Shelbourne Open 600

Kilkenny greyhound trainer Paul Hennessy enjoyed a fruitful weekend in the opening round of the 2021 Shelbourne Open 600, sending out two heat winners who have seen their odds tumble.

Hennessy is chasing a seventh title in the race with Ringtown Snowy his last winner back in 2013. Now he has three qualifiers through to the semi-finals with Beach Avenue his biggest chance according to the latest betting trends.

Fans of Beach Avenue, who is owned by Meath man Pat Healy, have been dying to see him race over the 600 yards having gone so close in the Easter Cup final over the shorter trip of 550. He flies home and only really starts to get going down the back straight. Beach Avenue was an impressive winner in the opening round clocking 32.14, holding off the talented Great Name That who was two lengths back in second.

BoyleSports have now trimmed the odds for Beach Avenue with his chances clipped into 2/1 from 8/1 meaning he has become the new ante post favourite to win the €15,000 prize. His kennel companion Hello Hammond qualified in third and is 33/1 from 50/1 while Great Name That remains 6/1.

Hennessy’s other heat winner Priceless Jet has been cut into 6/1 from 14/1 following his mighty victory in 32.20 seeing off Athlacca Zette (50/1) and Monbeg Zinzan (40/1). Billys Diva won the third heat in style and is 7/2 to become the champion. The opening heat went to the Thomas O’Donovan trained Pierno who won in 32.45 with his odds into 25/1 from 33/1.

"The opening round of the Shelbourne Open 600 didn’t disappoint and there was plenty of drama with the original ante post favourite Ballymac Kingdom making his exit," said Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports. "It’s now all about Beach Avenue who is 2/1 from 8/1 following his blistering performance while his kennelmate Priceless Jet is 6/1 from 14/1 for trainer Paul Hennessy who has a terrific record in this race."

Shelbourne Open 600 ~ Shelbourne Open 600, (place terms: 1/4 the first 3)

2 Beach Avenue

7-2 Billys Diva

6 Priceless Jet

6 Great Name That

7 Ballymac Wild

12 Ballydoyle Rossa

20 Amazing Champ

25 Pierno

33 Hello Hammond

33 Razldazl Peaky

40 Monbeg Zinzan

50 Athlacca Zette