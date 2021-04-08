People Sporting Memories: Memorable day for Kilkenny Triathlon Club as Castle Park hosts first duathlon

News of the easing of restrictions will come as a welcome relief to many sporting organisations, not least the members of Kilkenny Triathlon Club.

Like many clubs, KTC was hit hard by Covid-19 restrictions, which forced the cancellation of their duathlon and triathlon in 2020. While the 2021 duathlon was also called off, hopes are that action will resume before too long.

The club has held events in Kilkenny for many years, but 2013 was the first year their duathlon was held in the Castle Park, having previously been based in Mount Juliet.

The following is the report from that first event, which drew more than 200 competitors from all over Kilkenny and beyond:

The venue for the first race in the Duathlon series may have been altered but this did not deter the 203 participants who took part in the KTC inaugural Duathlon in Kilkenny.

The Castle Park in Kilkenny was an ideal venue for the Duathlon. It is not only a beautiful location but has an abundance of space with over 50 acres of parkland. To complete the perfect day, the rain stayed away and although a little windy, the sun came out briefly just as the race was about to start.

The race started in front of the Castle, incorporated a loop around the duck pond and continued along the River Nore. It then turned up onto the Castle Road and back into the Castle Park. The run was pleasant and more importantly flat, with a water stop along the way and plenty of marshals to give directions.

The run in and bike out of transition went without any hitch with big signs and marshals telling Duathletes where to go. The cycle was a challenging one with a number of twists and hills. The famous ‘Naddy’s Hill’ was the first sight facing one as one headed out the Castle Road. However, once you caught your breath it was pretty much plain sailing as the cycle headed out the Waterford road towards Danesfort. There was a sharp left turn at the Harvester Pub and the cycle was relatively flat over the next few kms apart from the sharp decline into Bennettsbridge, which may have been welcomed by some.

The cycle route came back in along the Bennettsbridge road and down Naddy’s Hill, leading back into the transition area in the Castle Park. The second run was a shorter version of the first and there was a great crowd of spectators at the finish line cheering on the duathletes.

Eoin Molloy of Kilkenny Triathlon Club was the first person over the finish line with a well deserved first place in a time of 1.06. He was followed 50 seconds later by Philip Nolan of Belpark in 1.06.50 and thirdly by last year’s winner of the KTC’s Mount Juliet Duathlon Keith Heary in 1.07.10.

In the Ladies, first home was Caroline Conway from Sportsworld AC in 1.17.15, followed by Kilkenny Triathlon Club members Nichola Nolan second in 1.21.13 and Anne O’Gorman third in 1.22.58. Well done to all the winners and to all who took part. There was a huge turnout of KTC members all of whom completed the duathlon in very respectable times.

All together it was a very successful event for the Kilkenny Triathlon Club with a huge turnout and a great response regarding the race itself. More importantly, it was a great day for the members of Kilkenny Triathlon Club who took part.

The Kilkenny Triathlon club would like to take all its sponsors throughout the year Sherwood’s Digital, The Watershed Leisure Centre, Mint Health & Beauty, Marble City Physiotherapy & Sports Science Clinic and Wheelworx Bike & Tri store, The Office of Public Works, The Gardaí, Kilkenny County Council, Kilkenny Castle and The Cashel Order of Malta who make events such as the KTC Duathlon possible. Also, a huge thanks to XL stores who provided the refreshments for the marshals and Duathletes both in their goody bags and after the race. Also to Kinetica nutrition for the gels they provided. The club also wishes to thank all of the marshals who helped out and to the Triathlon club committee for all their dedication and hard work in getting the event organised.

The top 50 finishers were: 1 Eoin Molloy (Kilkenny Triathlon Club - KTC), 1:06:00; 2 Philip Nolan (Belpark), 1:06:50; 3 Keith Heary, 1:07:10; 4 Ray Lonergan (KTC), 1:08:20; 5 Jason Travers (Tried and Tested Dungarvan), 1:08:55; 6 Paul Wyse (Waterford Triathlon Club), 1:08:58; 7 Bernard Keane (Waterford TC), 1:09:07; 8 Brian O’Sullivan, 1:10:48; 9 Barry Lambe (Waterford TC), 1:11:07; 10 Brendan McCarthy (KTC), 1:11:19; 11 David Connolly, 1:11:26; 12 Jim Baldwin, 1:12:07; 13 George Sherwood (KTC), 1:12:25; 14 Ger Griffin (KTC), 1:12:50; 15 Simon O'Dwyer (Gowran AC), 1:12:59; 16 Anthony Forristal, 1:13:00; 17 John McDonald, 1:13:17; 18 Stephen O’Reilly, 1:13:57; 19 Stephen Butler (Waterford TC), 1:14:10; 20 James Kelly (Marble City Cyclers), 1:14:20; 21 Paul Dermody (KTC), 1:14:20; 22 John Carey, 1:14:20; 23 John Monaghan (KTC), 1:15:31; 24 Stephen Dermody (KTC), 1:15:37; 25 Mick Walsh, 1:16:11; 26 Michael Raggett (KTC), 1:16:35; 27 Mark Dunne, 1:17:11; 28 Caroline Conway, 1:17:15; 29 Val Gunner, 1:17:21; 30 Sean Delaney, 1:17:31; 31 Paul Morrissey, 1:17:44; 32 Tommy Shefflin, 1:17:58; 33 Mike Ryan, 1:18:21; 34 Shane Daly (KTC), 1:18:26; 35 Paddy O’Keeffe, 1:18:32; 36 Billy Quinn (KTC), 1:18:43; 37 Declan Roche, 1:19:09; 38 Aaron Murphy, 1:19:19; 39 Ashley Godden (Marble City Cyclers), 1:19:24; 40 Eamonn Hodge (Piranha Tri), 1:19:35; 41 Niall Kavanagh (Trilogy), 1:19:49; 42 Oliver Millea (KTC), 1:19:55; 43 Pat Young (KTC), 1:20:02; 44 Edward Long (KTC), 1:20:06; 45 Simon Reddy, 1:20:33; 46 Declan Dunne (Athy Tri Club), 1:20:39; 47 Robert Cunningham, 1:20:56; 48 John Wilson, 1:21:08; 49 Nichola Nolan (KTC), 1:21:13; 50 Brian Keane (KTC), 1:21:24.