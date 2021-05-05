Non-playing panel members to attend inter-county fixtures

Extended panel members of inter-county teams are to be permitted to attend games when the Allianz Leagues start this weekend.

The news was confirmed by Minister of State for Sport & The Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers, TD, this Tuesday evening.

The relaxing of the rules will extend to inter-county games under the auspices of the GAA, Ladies Gaelic Football and the Camogie Association

Prior to today's announcement, the official stance from Government had been that just 26 squad members per county, team and named substitutes, were permitted to attend. Along with 12 backroom members apiece, teams were limited to 40 people per stadium per game.

However, that situation is set to change with Minister Chambers announcement.

In a tweet Minsister Chambers wrote: "Happy to confirm that non-playing members of inter-county panels may attend games when the league season starts. All members of panels make a significant contribution to the performance of their counties. Important this is recognised."