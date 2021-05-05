Game on - Kilkenny junior soccer is set for a summer comeback

A summer of sport beckons for Kilkenny’s junior soccer teams as a return to action is on the cards.

The committee of the Kilkenny & District League made the announcement that they intend to play the McCalmont Cup, the divisional cups and the Maher Shield in the coming weeks, with games starting Wednesday June 10.

While clubs have had a long time to kick their heels - the last junior soccer played in Kilkenny was on the first weekend in October 2020 - all teams will be quickly pressed back into action. Games will come thick and fast, with all sides playing two games per week.

Although a return to the pitches will be welcomed by junior sides there will be no such joy for the League’s schoolboys/girls and youths teams. They will not return to play until the first week in September.

A return to the pitches will be welcomed by junior clubs, who have seen the last two seasons blighted by the coronavirus pandemic. The 2019/20 season was cut short in March 2020 as the country went into its first lockdown, while the junior leagues lasted just two rounds when the 2020/21 campaign was cut short as the country continued to battle against rising Covid-19 figures.

Clubs who want to participate in the junior competitions must notify the League by email by this Friday.