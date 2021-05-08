Allianz NHL: Keoghan goal helps Cats to hard fought victory over Dubs

Kilkenny got their Alianz National Hurling Leaguie campaign off to a winning start with a five point victory over Dublin in Parnell Park.

The Division 1B clash was nip and tuck for the majority and it wasn't until Martin Keoghan took advantage of uncertainty in the hosts defence to score a 61st minute goal that the Cats really got on top and the Tullaroan half forward impressed throughout with a final tally of 1-4 from play.

The first half was typical early season fare with both teams evenly matched until three Kilkenny points in a row from Cillian Buckley, TJ Reid and debutant James Bergin gave Brian Cody's men an 0-11 to 0-9 interval advantage.

Dublin had the aid of a slight breeze in that opening period and with Keoghan and Reid registering early second half Kilkenny scores one might have expected the Cats to kick on.

That thought never really materialised though and by the second half water break the sides were level after Dublin hit four points on the spin through Donal Burke, Danny Sutcliffe and Cian Boland.

Dublin would never hit the front in that second period though and after Keoghan edged Kilkenny into a 0-17 to 0-16 lead he then followed up with the game's only goal as the defending Leinster champions finished strongly.

Liam Rushe was sent off on a second bookable offence a couple of minutes later and with that the contest was over with Reid, Keoghan and sub Alan Murphy knocking over late insurance points for Kilkenny.

Scorers for Kilkenny: Martin Keoghan 1-4, TJ Reid 0-7 (0-6fs, 0-1 65), James Bergin 0-2, John Donnelly 0-2, Padraig Walsh 0-2, Darragh Corcoran 0-1, Cillian Buckley 0-1 and Alan Murphy 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: Donal Burke 0-7 (0-5fs, 0-1 65), Danny Sutcliffe 0-2, Chris Crummey 0-2, David Treacey 0-2 (0-2fs), Daire Gray 0-1, Andrew Dunphy 0-1, Cian Boland 0-1, Eamonn Dillon 0-1 and David Keogh 0-1.

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Ciaran Wallace, Huw Lawlor, Paddy Deegan, Darragh Corcoran, Padraig Walsh, Conor Browne, Cillian Buckley, Richie Leahy, John Donnelly, Adrian Mullen, Martin Keoghan, James Bergin, TJ Reid, Eoin Cody.

Subs: Richie Reid for Leahy 10 mins, James Maher for Mullen h-t, Michael Carey for Buckley 55 mins, Alan Murphy for Bergin 59 mins.

Dublin: Sean Brennan; Paddy Smyth, Eoghan O'Donnell, Andrew Dunphy, Daire Gray, Liam Rushe, Sean Moran, Conor Burke, James Madden, Danny Sutcliffe, Chris Crummey, Ronan Hayes, Donal Burke, Eamonn Dillon, David Keogh.

Subs: Rian McBride for Moran 41 mins, Cian Boland for Keogh 44 mins, Cian O'Sullivan for D.Burke 60 mins, Jake Malone for C.Burke 63 mins, David Treacey for Hayes 71 mins, Paul O'Dea for Madden 71 mins, Oisin O'Rourke for Dillon 73 mins.

Ref: John Keenan (Wicklow)