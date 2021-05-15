Clubs learn their fate as Kilkenny GAA league and championship draws are made

Kilkenny's hurling clubs can start planning for the sporting year after the draws were made for the senior, intermediate and junior championships.

The draws, which were made at UPMC Nowlan Park, will see the competitions follow the same lines as last year - league competitions will start in June ahead of championship starts. The senior and intermediate competitions will see the 12 teams divided into two groups of six - A and B - and will be broken into A1, A2, B1 and B2 with three teams in each sub-section. The first and second teams in each group will advance to the championship quarter-finals, with the top sides contesting the League final. The second-placed teams will contest the Shield final.

The senior and intermediate teams will get at least 10 games. Teams in Junior A will have at least nine games, Junior Section B seven games, with at least six games for Junior A to Junior F teams.

St Canice's Credit Union Senior Hurling League

County champions Shamrocks (Ballyhale) will start their season with a clash against Bennettsbridge. Shamrocks will also have games against James Stephens and Tullaroan. Defending league champions Dicksboro, who beat O'Loughlin Gaels in a penalty shootout, will take on Erin's Own (Castlecomer) in their opening game.

Lisdowney were crowned intermediate champions after a thrilling county final win over Thomastown in 2020. The game was decided on a penalty shootout after the sides couldn't be separated after extra-time PICTURE: WILLIE DEMPSEY

Group A1 v Group A2

O'Loughlin Gaels v Graigue-Ballycallan

Clara v Mullinavat

Erin's Own (Castlecomer) v Dicksboro

Group B1 v Group B2

Bennettsbridge v Shamrocks Ballyhale

James Stephens v Rower-Inistioge

Tullaroan v Lisdowney

The first round of the league will be held on the week ending September 5. The League and Shield finals will be played on the week ending October 3, the same weekend as the championship starts. The county final is scheduled for Sunday, November 7.

INTERMEDIATE

At intermediate level the Fenians (Johnstown), who avoided relegation last year, will start their 2021 league campaign with a tough clash against Thomastown. The Grennan men, who were beaten in the last two county finals, will be hoping it's third time lucky at this grade as they start under new manager Henry Shefflin.

Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Intermediate Hurling League

Group A1 v Group A 2

Fenians (Johnstown) v Thomastown

Conahy Shamrocks v St Martin's (Muckalee-Ballyfoyle)

Young Irelands (Gowran) v St Lachtain's (Freshford)

Group B1 v Group B2

Carrickshock v O'Loughlin Gaels

Glenmore v Dunnamaggin

John Lockes (Callan) v Danesfort

The intermediate league starts with round one games on the week ending September 5. League and Shield finals will be held on the week ending October 10 - the same weekend as the championship starts. The county final is scheduled for the week ending Sunday, November 14.

Conahy Shamrocks captain James Bergin lifts the silverware after his side's victory in the junior county final PICTURE: WILLIE DEMPSEY

JJ Kavanagh & Sons Junior Hurling - Section A

Group A v Group B

Tullogher-Rosbercon v Windgap

Piltown v Galmoy

Barrow Rangers (Paulstown) v Graignamanagh

BYE: Cloneen

Group C v Group D

Kilmacow v Blacks & Whites (Skeoughvosteen)

St Patrick's (Ballyragget) v Mooncoin

Slieverue v Emeralds (Urlingford)

JJ Kavanagh & Sons Junior Hurling - Section B

First Round

Erin's Own (Castlecomer) v Clara

Shamrocks Ballyhale v James Stephens

Rower-Inistioge v Dicksboro

BYE: Lisdowney

JJ Kavanagh & Sons Junior Hurling A Championship

First Round

Young Irelands (Gowran) v Tullaroan

Carrickshock v Mullinavat

Graigue-Ballycallan v Mooncoin

Thomastown v O'Loughlin Gaels

St Patrick's (Ballyragget) v Dunnamaggin

Round One games will start on the week ending August 1. The county final is pencilled in for the week ending August 29.

JJ Kavanagh & Sons Junior Hurling B Championship

First Round

Dicksboro v Glenmore

Barrow Rangers (Paulstown) v James Stephens

Bennettsbridge v St Martin's (Muckalee Ballyfoyle)

Carrickshock v St Lachtain's (Freshford)

Danesfort v Tullogher-Rosbercon

Round One games will start on the week ending July 26. The county final is pencilled in for the week ending August 22.